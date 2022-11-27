News State NSW News Officer faces domestic violence charges
Officer faces domestic violence charges

nsw police
The police officer's arrest follows investigations into an alleged assault on a man and a woman. Photo: AAP
A NSW police officer will face court next year after being charged with domestic violence-related assault and common assault.

The 25-year-old constable’s arrest follows investigations into an alleged assault on a man and a woman – who the officer knew – at a licensed Sydney venue on June 22.

Six days later the officer from the force’s South-West Metropolitan Region was arrested after attending a Sydney police station.

He was charged at the time with three counts of domestic violence-related assault and common assault.

But following further inquiries he was charged with three more counts of domestic violence-related common assault for alleged attacks that occurred in February and May.

The officer will face Downing Local Court on May 4, 2023.

A NSW Police Force statement said the officer’s employment status was under review.

– AAP

