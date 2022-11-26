Locals muck in as flood cuts off tiny town

Live

Locals are working day and night alongside emergency crews to protect the tiny NSW town of Moulamein after rising floodwaters cut all access roads to the area.

The State Emergency Service told residents to shelter in place on Tuesday as the Edward River rose, surrounding the town.

The river reached a swollen 6.2 metres and was continuing to rise on Saturday.

The small town in the state’s southwest, which has a population of about 500, is expected to remain cut off until December.

“People are working day and night to put levees around their houses and along the banks of the river so their houses don’t get flooded,” Tamara Lee from the Moulamein Bowling Club told AAP.

“Everybody’s tired, some people have had a few arguments, but most of all, everyone’s helping everyone.”

Despite the flooding, the bowls club has remained open with plenty of beer on hand, Ms Lee said.

“I’ve got a few farmers that have been working all night. For them we’re pretty much just staying open.”

Police have been sent to the town to protect empty homes from looters and Rural Fire Service teams are also on the ground assisting the SES.

Moulamein is still being serviced by a local IGA, but the SES has assured locals food drops will be provided where needed.

Six Lifeline crisis counsellors will be sent to towns in the NSW central west to provide mental health care to people affected by the ongoing flooding crisis, Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday.

“It has been gruelling. There are many people who are tired, exhausted, emotional. It is a long journey ahead,” he said.

NSW has entered its 73rd day of severe weather as multiple regional towns, including Forbes, Eugowra and Condoblin, recover from severe flooding.

Eight emergency warnings were in place on Saturday afternoon, while 54 areas were the subject of watch-and-act alerts.

The SES received 122 requests for assistance and conducted one flood rescue in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Badly damaged regional communities will also be given additional state government cash to repair regional roads.

About 10,000 kilometres of roads have been damaged by recent deluges, the premier said earlier this week.

A second team of emergency responders arrived in Sydney from New Zealand on Friday to join the SES and 18 flood rescue specialists from Singapore working from a base in Forbes.

Major flooding will continue in other parts of the southwest on Saturday, including at Euabalong where the Lachlan River remains steady at a peak higher than 1952 flood levels on Saturday.

Flooding is occurring in the nearby towns of Jemalong, Condoblin and Hillston, where peaks are expected to continue into next week.

In Victoria, continued flooding on the Murray River could make for hazardous conditions on polling day.

People in the regional hub of Mildura have been warned to be safe around waterways as floodwaters are not expected to fall until mid-next week.

“It is an incredibly dangerous environment … rivers are moving so swiftly,” Victorian State Emergency Service deputy chief Alistair Drayton told AAP.

A strong wind warning is also in place for the Victorian west coast and East Gippsland coast on Saturday.

In South Australia, flood warnings have also been issued for parts of the upper and lower Murray River.

The river is expected to hit an early peak in December, before peaking again at higher levels towards Christmas.

