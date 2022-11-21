School children injured in classroom explosion

Live

Emergency services have rushed to a Sydney school after several young children suffered burns in a reported explosion.

Ambulance crews and the CareFlight helicopter were deployed to Manly West Public School at Balgowlah, on Sydney’s northern beaches, on Monday afternoon.

They were responding to multiple patients with burns.

One child who was seriously injured when a science experiment went wrong was flown to Sydney’s Royal North Shore Hospital, radio station 2GB reported.

NSW Police said some students were treated at the scene for burns. They were then transported to local hospitals.

The incident occurred about 1pm on Monday and reportedly involved children aged 10 and 11.

Resident Tyson Atkins said he went to the school gates after hearing police sirens and helicopters.

He told the Nine newspapers a teacher came out to tell a crowd gathered outside the school that 11 children had been injured. The teacher said all parents of the affected classroom had already been notified.

-more to come

-with AAP