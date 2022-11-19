Mayor of flooded town slams state response

Live

The mayor of the flood-hit community of Forbes has lashed out at the state government’s handling of the disaster gripping NSW but is hopeful clean-up efforts can begin.

Flood-weary NSW communities are bracing for a weekend of storms and damaging winds as emergency services continue to work through the night.

Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller told ABC television there been a lack of communication, with the NSW government not consulting with locals on what they need.

“We know our towns, we know what we need,” Cr Miller said on Saturday.

While Forbes residents won’t know the extent of the damage until waters recede, Cr Miller said crews would start doing rapid damage assessments on Saturday so people can start cleaning up.

“The people of Forbes are resilient. We are a tough lot out here and we help each other. I think we will be OK,” Cr Miller said.

The NSW State Emergency Service performed nine flood rescues in the 24 hours up to 5am Saturday and received 245 calls for help.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has told communities to prepare for more chaos, with new storms set to roll across the state’s southeast this weekend.

More than 70 NSW local government areas are currently subject to disaster declarations.

There are 23 emergency warnings in place and the SES says communities need to be prepared for potential flash flooding and continued major riverine flooding in many of the state’s catchments.

Touring the devastated central western town of Eugowra on Friday, Mr Perrottet pledged support to rebuild flooded communities.

“What I have seen everywhere I go across the state, is we get through it and we rebuild, and the communities come back and they come back stronger,” the premier said on Friday.

Relief payments for affected farmers were increased on Friday and caravans will soon be brought in to temporarily re-home Eugowra’s evacuees.

“We will … put people back on their home blocks, even if their home is not habitable, in a caravan if they so choose,” Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said.

Meanwhile, major flooding is expected to continue along several river systems, including the Lachlan, Darling and Murrumbidgee, affecting towns including Forbes and Condobolin in the central west, Bourke in the northwest and the Riverina town of Hay.

Prolonged major flooding in Forbes isn’t expected to ease until early next week.

Downstream, Condobolin and Euabalong are bracing for the worst after the Lachlan River rose beyond records set there in 1952.

After a brief respite, a rain system will return to Australia’s eastern states on Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology Bureau said Victoria and Tasmania would bear the brunt of the system along with NSW on Saturday before easing into Sunday.

Come Monday, southern South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and southeastern NSW can expect widespread showers, possible hail and thunder.

With some rivers in flood for the past six months, NSW State Emergency Service chief Ashley Sullivan said affected residents should expect the situation to continue through Christmas and into the new year.

– AAP