NSW’s biggest flood operation, as waters rise in ‘battered’ towns

About 1000 people in NSW town of Forbes were told to evacuate on Tuesday as “battered and bruised” communities across the state’s central-west prepared for yet more major flooding.

The State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River was rising faster than anticipated and people needed to get out by Tuesday morning or risk being cut off.

With river levels rising faster than expected and reaching 10.88 metres, about 500 to 600 homes and businesses are expected to be inundated again under the gushing water.

“Our communities in the central-west have been battered and bruised and they are in the firing line again,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Tuesday.

He said rescue efforts were focused on the central-western NSW towns of Eugowra and Forbes, where 14 aircraft have been used to help stranded residents.

“We know for many of our communities in the central-west, there is a lot of pain and a lot of hurt. But we’ve got through these challenges in the past and we’ll get through these challenges again,” he said.

“We do expect a difficult period of time over the next couple of days.”

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said people were shocked by another inundation so soon.

“They can’t believe this could happen twice in such a short period of time,” she told ABC TV on Tuesday.

People were working hard sandbagging to protect their properties but needed more support.

“This is really heartbreaking. Our farming community and businesses are suffering terribly,” Cr Miller said.

“It’s terrible, really, for the economy of a small rural town.”

In some areas, phone lines are also down and people are using social media to check on the safety of relatives.

About 100 Australian Defence personnel have been deployed to help in rescue operations, with 12 New Zealand volunteers arriving on Tuesday. A further four aircraft are helping with logistics and transport, including flying food and other supplies into isolated communities.

Mr Perrottet said he had spoken to Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles about more assistance from the Australian Defence Force.

“We’ll have more boots on the ground today, with an additional 180 defence personnel,” he said.

SES Commissioner Carlene York described the response “as one of the biggest operations … across NSW in its history”.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Steven Bernasconi said there were 17 flood warnings across NSW, eight major ones affecting 25 locations.

Outlined major flooding at Forbes is expected to peak at levels similar to 1952. Cowra is expected to see a 14.3-metre peak, Namoi could reach 13.6 metres and Condoblin at 7.4 metres.

Communities at Collarenebri, Lightning Ridge, Tilpa, and Weilmoringle remain isolated.

Brewarrina can still be accessed by trucks.

There is also major flooding at Bathurst, where the river peaked at 6.4 metres but has since fallen significantly and Eugowra, which peaked at nine metres and is slowly falling.

Tuesday’s evacuation order for Forbes came just over a week after it experienced record flooding that damaged homes, businesses and roads.

The latest flooding crisis across NSW has stretched over 63 days with 70 local government areas falling under a natural disaster declaration, Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said.

On the 63rd day of the flood crisis Ms Cooke spoke of the ongoing devastation, saying Condobolin was entirely isolated.

“This just isn’t people’s houses. These are people’s homes. It’s their belongings, it’s their memories, it’s their livelihoods and it’s their futures,” said in Sydney.

Flooding at Eugowra, in central-west NSW

Elsewhere, the Wyangala dam is spilling at record levels, with 230,000 megalitres being released a day, exacerbating flooding along the Lachlan River.

Mr Perrottet said his government was committed to raising the dam, saying it would protect lives.

About 150 people were rescued on Monday from roofs in Eugowra and nearby Molong, with extensive damage in the historic town.

SES Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said people in Eugowra were shocked at how quickly the water level had risen.

“The velocity was extremely fast – too fast in many cases to put boats in the water. Hence the evacuations we performed yesterday with the 12 assets we had on hand via helicopter,” he told Nine’s Today Show.

The SES had performed 222 flood rescues and received 909 requests for help in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

A cold front will move to the south on Tuesday. Snow is expected in southern parts of NSW before a high-pressure system from the south leads to conditions clearing on Wednesday.

-with AAP