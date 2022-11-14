News State NSW News Five teenagers critical after Sydney car crash
Five teenagers critical after Sydney car crash

Five teens are in hospital with critical injuries after their car crashed into a tree in Cammeray. Photo: AAP
Five teenagers have critical injuries after a high-speed, single-vehicle horror crash on Sydney’s lower north shore, as police declare a critical incident investigation.

Police initiated then terminated a pursuit of the Holden Commodore, shortly before it left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames on Sunday, in suburban Cammeray.

Police say a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly driving the sedan, has head and spinal injuries, while a second 16-year-old girl has head and facial injuries.

Back-seat passengers included an 18-year-old man, who has head and chest injuries, and two male youths, both 17. They also have spinal injuries, with one also being treated for abdominal injuries.

All are reported to be in a critical condition in Royal North Shore Hospital.

A critical incident team from Blue Mountains Police Area Command is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident under Strike Force Mulvany.

The investigation will be subject to independent review.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

-AAP

