Two thirds of NSW teachers burnt out

Two-thirds of public school teachers feel burnt out, a NSW government-commissioned survey has found, which the union says shows an education system in “crisis”.

The 2022 People Matter Employee Survey, which received responses between August and September, revealed less than one-third of teachers say they can keep their work stress at an acceptable level.

Less than 20 per cent believe they have time to do their job well and are fairly paid.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos says the new figures confirm the extent of the classroom crisis, with the results far worse than previous years.

“This is the government’s own research confirming we have a crisis in the teaching workforce due to unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries,” Mr Gavrielatos said on Wednesday.

A whopping 67 per cent of NSW teachers surveyed said they felt burnt out, with 63 per cent saying they would quit the profession within the next 10 years.

Mr Gavrielatos said the high rate of teacher burnout and overwork was reflected in the growing staff shortages across NSW.

“The Perrottet government is failing teachers and failing students,” he said.

“Kids are missing out in public and private schools because of the shortages and teachers are burning out.

“You can’t fix the teacher shortage problem without fixing the wages and workload problem,” Mr Gavrielatos said.

Almost one-in-10 say they will be gone within a year, with 21 per cent saying they will quit in the coming two years.

Only 19 per cent say they are fairly paid for the work they do (19 points lower than 2021 and 29 points lower than the public sector average).

“The number of early career teachers leaving public schools is also at a 13-year high,” Mr Gavrielatos said.

The survey comes on the back of a parliamentary report into the state’s teacher shortage released on Tuesday.

It made 20 recommendations to lift the status of teaching and return it to a “highly valued and honoured profession in the eyes of the public and school leavers in particular”.

“This means adopting modern professional standards and expectations for teachers’ performance, working conditions, scrutiny, enhanced professional development, promotion, job certainty and financial rewards,” it said.

The committee heard of teachers reporting heavy workloads, increased administrative burdens and a decline in both teacher and student morale compounded by the disruptive impact of the pandemic.

“The pipeline of new teachers entering the profession is inadequate, and … attrition rates are high resulting in an insufficient supply of teachers,” the report said.

Thousands of NSW teachers have gone on strike several times this year asking for a five to seven per cent pay rise and less administration work.

– AAP