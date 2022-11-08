Toddler critical after vicious dog attack

Live

A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after a horrifying dog attack on Tuesday.

The small boy was reportedly mauled in the face and neck by two dogs at a motel in Cowra, in central-west NSW, on Tuesday morning.

NSW Police said he suffered serious injuries to his face and neck.

He was taken to Cowra Hospital in a critical condition. Local media reported he was later flown to a major hospital.

NSW Police said the animals had been seized and a crime scene had been established at the motel.

Police inquiries into the incident continue.

-more to come