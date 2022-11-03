News State NSW News NSW hearing dates for Hillsong pastor Brian Houston
Brian Houston is set to face a three-week court hearing to contest the charge against him. Photo: AAP
Three weeks have been set aside for hearings into former Hillsong pastor Brian Houston’s alleged concealment of his father’s sexual offences.

Houston’s matter was mentioned in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday but he was excused from appearing.

Hearing dates have been confirmed from December 2 to December 22.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence of another person.

Police will allege Houston’s father Frank indecently assaulted a male in 1970, and that the younger Houston knew or suspected it for five years before his father died in 2004.

Houston and his wife Bobbie founded Hillsong in 1983 in Sydney’s western suburbs.

It has churches around the world.

Houston resigned from the church in March.

– AAP

