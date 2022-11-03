Live

Dairy farmers across central western NSW are being forced to dump milk after torrential rain flooded roads and blocked access to their properties.

NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chair Colin Thompson says trucks can’t access some farms to collect milk.

“I’m having to dump milk because my place is completely cut off and I’m not the only one,” Mr Thompson said on Thursday.

“It’s already been a terrible time for farmers and this extra drenching is just exacerbating the problem, with power outages, cuts to phone service and roads closed or seriously damaged.”

Wild weather earlier this year threatened the state’s milk supply when dairy farmers in the Northern Rivers region were hit with devastating floods.

“Just as our coastal farmers start to recover, the inland farmers are now feeling the pain,” Mr Thompson said.

The rain this week had also damaged what would have been bumper feed crops to support coastal dairies.

“This has just been a tough year for the farmers who produce our food and fibre, and the families who want to put it on their tables.”

– AAP