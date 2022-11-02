Flood hazards rise in NSW, two missing

Live

More rain is hitting swollen creeks and catchments in inland NSW as a search continues for two men missing in floodwaters.

Significant flooding continues in multiple river systems across the state and there are 95 warnings active and 10 evacuation orders in place.

The State Emergency Service undertook 39 flood rescues in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning while efforts have resumed to locate the two men missing in the Southern Tablelands.

The pair were riding in the back of a ute swept off the road while being driven across a flooded causeway about 50km from the town of Boorowa on Monday night.

Police say two others in the cab were able to free themselves and get to safety.

In the Riverina, more rain is expected as the Murrumbidgee River rises, causing major flooding at Gundagai where levels similar to the April 1989 flood are possible on Wednesday.

Authorities say caravan zones, parks and sportsgrounds are most likely to be impacted but residents are otherwise beyond the flood zone.

Moderate flooding is also likely downstream at Wagga Wagga in the afternoon.

Further along the Murrumbidgee, major flooding continues at Hay and moderate inundation at Narrandera, with major flooding possible early next week.

Major flooding is expected at Coonamble and Nanami on Wednesday and on Friday at Forbes which copped a deluge last month. The Bureau of Meteorology also expects major flooding on the Bogan River.

Flooding is also likely for one of the state’s largest regional centres after the Murray-Darling Basin Authority increased its releases of water from Hume Dam in response to rainfall on Monday night.

Combined with inflows from the Kiewa River downstream of the dam, the Murray River is expected to approach or exceed the major flood level at Albury.

As of Tuesday, the dam was 96 per cent full.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents in Moama and Mathoura on the Murray, at Cowra in the state’s central west and the Riverina town of Tumut.

– AAP