Barilaro job offer not ‘jobs for mates’

One of the highest paid NSW public servants says a job offer from former deputy premier John Barilaro “came out of left field” and was not a case of jobs for mates.

Stephen Cartwright met Mr Barilaro for a coffee in February 2021 and said he was asked if he’d be interested in becoming the NSW agent-general in London.

“It came out of left field for me,” Mr Cartwright told a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday.

“He was very forthcoming, and he said, ‘look, I think you’d be a good candidate’. He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring’.”

Mr Cartwright, who is also a senior international trade official, was eventually appointed to the UK role despite recruiters ranking him below other candidates.

He rejected claims his appointment was a case of “jobs for mates” based on his friendship with Mr Barilaro.

“I don’t have any politicians that are mates and I’ve never been part of any political party,” he said.

During the coffee meeting, Mr Cartwright told the then deputy premier he would consider the role, but had high salary expectations after receiving bonuses in the vicinity of $100,000.

Mr Cartwright eventually negotiated a salary higher than the state’s five other international investment commissioners.

The government also agreed to pay his rent in London, which is expected to cost taxpayers $105,000.

Earlier in the inquiry, former Investment NSW secretary Amy Brown, who oversaw the hiring process, said Mr Cartwright threatened to go above her to “the minister or premier” during salary negotiations as he sought about $800,000.

Mr Cartwright dismissed Ms Brown’s claims, saying they were inconsistent with the timeline.

Over coffee, Mr Cartwright and Mr Barilaro had a freewheeling conversation about various costs in his life, including his children’s school fees and care for his elderly parents.

“I got the impression (the salary package) could be moulded to suit my circumstances, as opposed to perhaps someone else’s circumstances where the components might be different,” Mr Cartwright said.

They met the following day in Mr Barilaro’s parliament office, where the former deputy premier said there was an independent hiring process, and he would no longer be involved.

After being offered the job, Mr Cartwright said he was initially offered a base salary and super package of $600,000, with additional benefits.

This offer was later revised down to an offer of a $487,000 base and $113,000 allowance, which he accepted.

After starting the job, his pay slip was $10,000 short each month, prompting him to ask the government to pay his UK rent.

During a hearing on Monday, Paul Webster, now employed in the more junior role of UK and Europe Trade and Investment Commissioner, heard he was ranked as the leading candidate for the job.

Mr Webster insisted it was a competitive process and he never felt he was in the running for the job.

Mr Barilaro’s appointment to the role of US trade commissioner has cost a number of people their jobs, and led to an overhaul in the hiring processes in the public service.

– AAP