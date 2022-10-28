Live

The search is on for a division one winning ticket in Australia’s record $160 million Powerball, with the lucky holder yet to claim their $53 million share.

Thursday night’s record-breaking $160 million prize was split among entries from Victoria, Western Australia and NSW – with the unclaimed, life-changing ticket purchased from an NSW Lotteries outlet in Penrith.

Each of the winners in Thursday’s Powerball scored $53,333,333.34.

Australia’s official lottery provider, The Lott, said the winning NSW ticket was not registered to a player card, which means lottery officials have no way of contacting them.

The Lott spokesperson James Eddy said he was eagerly waiting for the mystery Sydney Powerball winner to check their entry and make contact to start the process of claiming their prize.

He said NSW players with an entry in Thursday night’s draw had “53 million reasons” to check their tickets.

“Of course, we were hoping to reach out to all of our division one winners to break the incredible news, but unfortunately, we will have to wait for our NSW winner to come forward.

“Just imagine how more than $53 million might change your life and the lives of your closest family and friends.”

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1380 on Thursday, October 27, were 10, 4, 12, 18, 2, 34 and 7. The all-important Powerball number was 7.

Meanwhile, a “blue-collar worker” from Melbourne has been identified as the winner from Victoria. He said he would retire immediately.

The man bought his winning ticket online and was contacted immediately after the numbers were drawn.

“My family is set. My grandson wanted a dog for Christmas and I was trying to organise it for him. He can have all the dogs in the world now,” he said after being told of his win.

As well as the three big prizes, Thursday’s record Powerball draw included 42 division two winners who each took home $77,258.20.