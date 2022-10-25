Perrottet to tour NSW flooded regions

Live

The NSW Premier will tour flood-hit areas as the state’s rain crisis continues, with more than 100 warnings in place throughout the state.

Dominic Perrottet will meet people in flooded communities this week, as he has numerous times this year as record rainfall unleashes repeated floods.

The scale of the flooding means he’ll be unable to visit all affected areas.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said there were flood warnings “stretching from one end of NSW to the other”.

The State Emergency Service has issued 135 warnings, including 24 emergency warnings for people to evacuate.

“The flood risk and the threat remains across NSW today and will do so for some days to come,” Ms Cooke said on Tuesday.

More SES crews are heading to Moree in the north, where nearly 4000 people have been warned to evacuate.

Major flooding is occurring at multiple inland towns, including at Wee Waa, Warren, Moree, Gunnedah and Moama.

With 24-hour rainfalls up to 100 millimetres on the south coast, authorities are preparing for flooding to worsen.

“We are now pre-positioning resources down in that part of the state including the ADF helicopter with night time rescue capability,” Ms Cooke said.

Other aircraft, high-clearance vehicles and personnel were also there.

SES Commissioner Carlene York said Bega was one priority, but the agency was also dealing with major flooding in the Western Plains, south-west Slopes and the Riverina regions.

More than 1000 volunteers are out in the field. They have conducted 32 flood rescues and responded to 664 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours.

“We have had a flood fatality in this event and so it is disappointing the SES and our partner agencies are continually asked to go out and rescue people who are making a poor decision to drive into floodwaters,” Ms York said.

“One [rescue] is way too high, 32 is well above what we want to see,” she said.

“But it also represents the broad area of flooding across NSW and the many, many roads that are affected.”

A 28-year-old woman’s body was recovered from a flooded river’s edge in the central west on Monday after the vehicle she was travelling in was washed off a causeway near Gulgong, north of Mudgee.

While the SES is responding to flooding and preparing for worsening conditions, it’s also supporting communities dealing with the aftermath.

“Particularly in some of these communities in western NSW, where they’re cut off and isolated, we’re very busy now with the resupply and making sure that they can get access to food and medicines,” Ms York said.

The most recent system behind the rain should begin to head south later on Tuesday but showers remain likely across NSW.

Severe thunderstorms also threatened heavy isolated falls that could lead to flash-flooding or landslips, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The Murray River has peaked at the southern border town of Moama, although it is expected to remain above major flood levels for some time.

“It is steady and we’ll just keep watching that as it slowly decides to fall,” BOM hazard preparedness and response manager Steven Bernasconi said.

Renewed flooding was expected on the Lachlan River at Forbes “at the higher end of moderate flooding”, he said.

-AAP