Widespread storms, showers and renewed floods are expected across NSW as the ADF is called in ahead of a dangerous weather system.

Nine emergency aircraft were on standby on Wednesday, along with SES Unimog flood rescue vehicles, and 880 ADF personnel have been requested by NSW government to help high-risk communities in the state’s far west and south in coming days.

It came as floodwaters continued to rise in Victoria, with several towns expecting to be cut off by a surging Murray River, and another massive rain system moved in.

On Wednesday morning, NSW State Emergency Services deputy commissioner Ken Murphy warned residents to prepare for a long, wet summer.

“What we need to be mindful of is this is a very, very long event and broadly across all of NSW, these floods will continue for a number of months,” he told the ABC.

More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast for the NSW and Queensland border regions, western NSW and northern parts of Victoria in the next week.

In NSW, the Australian Defence Force is helping threatened communities with sandbagging and doorknocking, working from a base camp set up at Deniliquin near the Victorian border.

“Almost every river system west of the Dividing Range is in flood to some extent at present,” NSW Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t take much rain, to cause those rivers to rise and rise very quickly. Our SES volunteers have been at this effort for a very long time … in some cases, well over 12 months.

“They are weary, understandably and so we’re very grateful to the federal government and the ADF for their support during this time.”

Echuca builds levee to protect from rising Murray

Already 300 people in and near Moama have been told to evacuate and thousands are on stand-by with the area predicted to see flood heights eclipse the area’s second-worst on record in 1993.

Across the river, Echuca was a hive of activity on Wednesday as dozens of people prepared sandbags in the centre of town, while others readied their homes.

Residents have spent the past few days building a makeshift, 2.5-kilometre flood levee from sand and sandbags to protect thousands of homes and businesses.

However, the wall has divided the town in two, leaving properties and people on the wrong side susceptible to being inundated.

Many people who live along the Murray hoped a flood levee being built to save the town from the worst of the floods would protect their homes.

One resident said she was grateful for the levee but extremely concerned if the water topped the dirt wall it would send privately owned houseboats parked along the Murray into her property.

Victorian State Emergency Service chief operating officer Tim Wiebusch defended the wall, saying it was developed by the incident controller, catchment management authority, local government, Victoria Police and others.

“Yes, that will see a small number of properties outside of that levee also potentially be impacted,” he said.

Earlier, the body of a 65-year-old man was found in floodwaters at Nathalia. He went missing after failing to return home late on Tuesday.

A family member found the man’s body in floodwaters early on Wednesday, police said.

His death follows that of a 71-year-old man found in the backyard of his Rochester home on Saturday.

Elsewhere, floods in parts of Victoria such as Shepparton and Rochester continue to recede and the threat of heavy rain from forecast thunderstorms has eased slightly.

“Today, we’re just expecting thunderstorms in the far north-west of the state. No rainfall across the flooded areas in the north or in central parts,” Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Kevin Parkin said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern districts, but activity isolated. However, as much as 40 millimetres is expected in Echuca.

On Friday and Saturday, widespread showers will generally bring totals of two-10 millimetres. But higher falls of 30 millimetres are possible in north-central parts and north-eastern parts of Victoria.

“We’ll be watching that thunderstorm activity pretty closely and issuing warnings for more of a flash flood risk rather than heavy rainfall over a wider area,” Mr Parkin said.

More heavy rain on the way for NSW

More thunderstorms will also hit NSW, as a new rain-bearing system brought the threat of short, sharp intense bursts of rain to saturated catchments, Jane Golding from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“There’s a very real risk of flash-flooding across western NSW today (Wednesday) from thunderstorms,” she said.

The storms will also bring a risk of destructive gusts with winds of up to 125km/h.

The highest rainfall totals – close to 100 millimetres in some parts of NSW – are expected on the north west slopes and plains.

The SES is already ferrying emergency supplies to NSW communities that have been cut off by floodwaters. That is likely to be required for weeks.

There have been some 170 rescues in recent days, solely from people driving into floodwaters. NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York urged people to heed the advice evacuate when advised to do so.

“I remind people that the [flood] waters are contaminated, so it is not healthy at all to go into the waters, or to walk through the waters,” Ms York said.

“If we are giving you a warning to evacuate, please do so while it’s safe to do so and don’t wait until you think that it’s now a risk.”

-with AAP