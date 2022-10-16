Live

NSW opposition leader Chris Minns has urged his party’s faithful to embrace the fervour that carried Labor to a federal victory in May, stressing education and public transport as the 2023 election heats up.

Mr Minns will use a speech at a party conference to promise a locally built fleet of trains to replace NSW’s ageing rail stock and 10,000 extra teachers.NSW’s transport network and teacher shortage have been two of the biggest issues this year, with union members in both sectors holding multiple strikes.

“The Liberals have always said that NSW is not good at building trains. They are wrong,” Mr Minns will say on Sunday.

“NSW workers are great at building trains and under a Labor government we will build trains here again.”

Mr Minns will say he is determined to bring back rail manufacturing to the state, echoing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s comments to the same conference on Saturday about the national absence of manufacturing capability.

On teachers, Mr Minns hoped to end a casualisation of the work force he says began under the Coalition when they took Macquarie Street in 2011.

NSW Labor will create 10,000 fixed teaching roles in the state by moving temporary workers into permanent positions.

“We can’t have a situation where teachers are leaving our schools because they don’t know whether they will have a job next term, or next year,” Mr Minns will say.

“Teaching should be a job you want to stay in for your entire career.”

He will make the pledges on Sunday at the NSW Labor conference where more than 800 delegates will be attending.

Coalition responds in kind

The NSW Coalition government on Sunday sought to head off Mr Minns’ pledge, making a similar promise to shift 10,000 temporary teachers into permanent positions.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell blamed unions for delaying earlier action on the shift, which would also see Student Learning Support Officers – who work with disadvantaged students – also moved to permanent roles.

On Saturday, Labor party faithful were told the war chest was ready for the March 2023 poll but they risked being denied victory if the state branch caved to infighting.

Unions NSW head Mark Morey told party delegates not to “let this moment slip by”.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s going to be hard,” he said on Saturday.

“We’re up against a formidable opponent. They’ll lie, they’ll slander and they will be backed (by donors).”

Mr Minns is hoping to secure Labor’s first victory in NSW since 2011 with his party having sat on the opposition benches for more than a decade.

Also on Saturday, the Prime Minister unveiled a six-week extension to government-funded parental leave.

-AAP