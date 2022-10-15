Live

Three men have been seriously injured in an alleged road rage attack on NSW’s mid north coast.

They were struck by a four-wheel drive at Port Macquarie about 9pm on Friday.

Police allege the vehicle veered off the road, struck the trio as they were walking along a footpath, and kept driving.

The men aged 18, 45 and 50 were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable conditions.

The 18-year-old was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

A 31-year-old was arrested at 2am on Saturday morning after attending a local police station.

He was charged with a string of offences including three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The man was refused bail to appear in court on Saturday afternoon.

-AAP