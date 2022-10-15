News State NSW News Police charge driver with road-rage attack that put three Port Macquarie men in hospital
Police charge driver with road-rage attack that put three Port Macquarie men in hospital

NSW truck crash
Three men have been seriously injured in an alleged road rage attack on NSW’s mid north coast.

They were struck by a four-wheel drive at Port Macquarie about 9pm on Friday.

Police allege the vehicle veered off the road, struck the trio as they were walking along a footpath, and kept driving.

The men aged 18, 45 and 50 were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable conditions.

The 18-year-old was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

A 31-year-old was arrested at 2am on Saturday morning after attending a local police station.

He was charged with a string of offences including three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The man was refused bail to appear in court on Saturday afternoon.

-AAP

