Warragamba Dam wall rise now ‘critical’

The $1 billion-plus proposal to raise the Warragamba Dam wall by 14 metres has been declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure that is essential to NSW for economic and social reasons.

Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the decision to pursue the project on Wednesday as NSW again faced widespread flooding, with a month’s worth of rain predicted to batter saturated catchments in the coming days.

“Today is a landmark day, a landmark day for a project that has been talked about for decades,” he told reporters.

Raising the dam wall would save lives, save properties and help future-proof western Sydney from flood risks, the premier said.

“My number one priority as premier is protecting NSW communities and we know from the independent flood inquiry that the best way to protect communities downstream is to raise the wall,” he said.

Raising the wall was the most effective long-term flood mitigation strategy to help protect residents in the Hawkesbury-Nepean, which had been hit hard by floods, he said.

“We are committed to progressing this important project to make sure residents have genuine flood protection into the future.”

Water Minister Kevin Anderson said the importance of the dam was highlighted in the recently released Greater Sydney Water Strategy that showed the significant risks and costs of alternative proposals such as Labor’s plan to lower the supply level.

“In a flood similar to the worst on record in the valley, the number of homes impacted would drop threefold from 15,500 to 5000, while 14,000 people would need to be evacuated rather than 90,000,” he said.

The cost of damages would also be reduced by up to $8 billion, Mr Anderson said.

Labor’s plan to lower Warragamba’s water supply level by 12 metres would lead to severe water restrictions for Sydney residents and increase water bills, he said.

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said the CSSI declaration would not affect the rigorous assessment and stakeholder scrutiny the proposal would need to go through.

“The proposal has already been subject to an 82-day public exhibition, which gave stakeholders a chance to provide their feedback,” he said.

The recent flood inquiry confirmed that raising the wall was the most effective flood mitigation option available.

“This proposal doesn’t hurt us during drought, but will protect us during floods, balancing the natural extremes that are becoming more frequent,” he said.

WaterNSW would respond to the feedback and issues raised in submissions and its Preferred Infrastructure Report before a comprehensive assessment was undertaken in accordance with the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act.

– AAP