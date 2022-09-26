News State NSW News Surfer Chris Davidson dies after pub punch
Surfer Chris Davidson dies after pub punch

chris davidson die punch
A man has faced court charged over the fatal assault of former professional surfer Chris Davidson. Photo: Getty
A man has faced court over the death of former surfing champion Chris Davidson, who died after being punched outside a pub on the NSW mid-north coast.

Police say they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the footpath.

Officers found 45-year-old Davidson unconscious on the ground. He was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man at home in South West Rocks early on Sunday and charged him with assault causing death.

He was refused bail and appeared in Port Macquarie Bail Court on Sunday.

Davidson, who grew up surfing North Narrabeen on Sydney’s northern beaches, competed on the world professional surfing tour in 2010 and 2011.

-AAP

NSW Surfing
