A man is accused of driving a Bobcat mechanical loader into another man and then ramming the vehicle through a roller door and into a home following an argument in the NSW Hilltops region.

The incident unfolded in Iandra Street at Young, with emergency services alerted by reports of a dispute in which a man had been injured, about 12.30pm on Thursday.

The two men, aged 38 and 59, had argued prior to the altercation, police said, before the older of the pair climbed into the machine and drove it towards the other man, striking him in the arm.

Taken to hospital

He is alleged to have then driven the loader through a closed roller door, ramming a number of walls and equipment before driving through the property’s front gates.

The injured man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Young Hospital in a stable condition.

Police arrested the older man on Friday morning at Young Police Station.

He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence), destruction or damage to property and the use of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Young Local Court on October 12.

-AAP