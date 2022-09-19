Staffer at centre of Barilaro-gate sacked

Live

The senior NSW bureaucrat who appointed former deputy premier John Barilaro to a lucrative overseas trade job has been sacked.

Departmental secretary and former Investment NSW boss Amy Brown was found to have been indirectly influenced to preference Mr Barilaro for the job despite a range of other well-credentialed candidates.

Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter said after careful review of Ms Brown’s conduct he had decided she would not remain as head of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade.

“It’s a privilege to hold a role as a senior leader in the NSW public service,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“With this, rightly, comes a high degree of accountability.”

In a Sunday LinkedIn post, Ms Brown did not mention she had been fired but instead said she was proud of her time in government.

“After close to a decade working for the NSW Government, my tenure has come to an end,” she said.

“I am exploring new opportunities in the private sector and hope to make an announcement about that soon.”

An independent review into the appointment of Mr Barilaro to a $500,000-a-year, taxpayer-funded US trade job found Ms Brown had been indirectly influenced by then-trade minister Stuart Ayres’s preference for who should get the New York-based role.

Mr Ayres resigned as minister last month after a draft excerpt from the review raised questions about whether he breached the ministerial code of conduct with his involvement in the appointment process.

The review found Mr Barilaro’s appointment was not kept at arm’s length from government.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the appointment process was “flawed from the outset” and ordered an independent legal review to establish if Mr Ayres had breached the ministerial code.

The review, carried out by former ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock SC and released last week, found Mr Ayres had not breached the code, but he remains on the backbench.

Ms Brown stood aside from her role as head of Investment NSW in August, saying at the time she wanted to focus on her position as departmental secretary.

Mr Barilaro relinquished the trade job in June, just weeks after his appointment was announced, saying the role was untenable and had become a distraction.

The appointment plunged the Perrottet government into months of turmoil as the merits of the process were scrutinised.

Elizabeth Mildwater will step in for Ms Brown from Tuesday. She is the current chief executive of the Greater Cities Commission and former deputy secretary of Transport for NSW.

Mr Perrottet has been contacted for comment.

– AAP