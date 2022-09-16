Five teenagers injured in Sydney car crash

Live

Five teenagers have been seriously injured in a car crash in Sydney’s south-west – just over a week after five other young people died in a horrifying crash on the city’s southern outskirts.

NSW Police said two 16-year-old girls were treated at the scene and taken to St George Hospital in stable conditions after Friday morning’s crash in Stoney Creek Road, Beverly Hills.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were taken to Liverpool Hospital, also in stable conditions.

The driver – an 18-year-old man – sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police said they were called to the scene about 6am after reports a Honda Accord had crashed into a pole.

They have since established a crime scene, which is being examined by specialist police. An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Friday’s crash came as the tight-knit NSW township of Picton began hosting funerals for the five teenagers who died earlier this month.

Tyrese Bechard, 15, who died alongside four school friends in a single-vehicle crash near the Wollondilly Shire village of Buxton, was farewelled at a service on Thursday.

Three girls, two aged 14 and one 15, and two boys, 15 and 16, died when a Nissan Navarra ute spun out of control, smashing into a tree on September 6.

Driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death. He has been refused bail.

Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould was among the mourners on Thursday.

“It’s been a very, very difficult day for the entire shire,” he said.

“A lot of people are really hurting and this is the first of the five funerals.

“We’ve got a difficult couple of days ahead of us.”

The service was a celebration of the life of Tyrese. However, Cr Gould said mourners were also deeply distressed.

Funerals will be held for the other crash victims – Summer Williams, 14, Lily Van De Putte, 14, Gabby McLennan, 15, and Antonio Desisto, 16 – in coming days.

They all attended Picton High School and are being remembered with balloon and streamer tributes across the town, with colours dedicated to each teenager.

“We’re asking people to put out balloons, or streamers or bunting, or something colourful, to show their condolences to the family,” Cr Gould said.

A Mayoral Relief fund has been established to offer financial support for the victims’ families.

“Money can’t bring them back … but what it can do is allow [the families] to focus on their grief and not have to worry about some of the immediate financial challenges,” he said.

-with AAP

Lifeline 131 114

Kids Helpline 1800 551 800 (for people aged 5 to 25)