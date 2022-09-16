Lismore health providers struggle in flood aftermath

Live

Pharmacists are living out of caravans and doctors are providing limited services six months after floods devastated the NSW Northern Rivers region.

The Australian Medical Association and the NSW Rural Doctors Network were among the groups calling on Friday for immediate cash relief to restore healthcare services in the Lismore region to pre-flood levels.

Rural doctors estimate 10 non-government healthcare businesses had damages exceeding $500,000 and another 15 had slightly lower levels of damage.

That made grants of $50,000 for small businesses and $200,000 for medium businesses inadequate, the group said.

Ken Gudmundsen’s Lismore dermatology practice was completely destroyed by the floods.

He’s back practising at the local St Vincent’s Hospital, where his rooms are smaller, meaning less space for nursing assistance.

Dr Gudmundsen’s focus on getting his practice back has distracted him from providing a full service to his patients. He can’t perform some services, including testing people for allergens or phototherapy.

“It’s been a tough time; a distressing time financially, personally, mentally, and physically,” he said.

“[It] affects my mental health somewhat and my ability to help patients as easily as previously.”

Pharmacist Kyle Wood, his partner and their young child are living in a caravan, lacking the money to rebuild their lives.

He said his services were limited.

“I feel an obligation to my staff and the community to keep providing the services our business is renowned for, but we need assistance to do so,” Mr Wood said.

An emergency summit of healthcare leaders is scheduled in Lismore on Friday.

