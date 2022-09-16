Fourteen rescued as inland NSW floods

Live

More than a dozen people have been rescued from floodwaters in NSW as heavy rain falls on already saturated grounds and full dams.

The SES said it received 14 flood rescue calls in the 24 hours to 10.30am Friday, most of them from Wellington, Forbes, Orange and nearby areas.

Moderate to heavy rain on Thursday raised the Bell River at Wellington to a moderate flood peak.

More showers are forecast for parts of inland NSW this weekend.

The weather bureau said windy conditions and saturated soil could bring down trees and structures.

The Macquarie River at Dubbo is expected to pass its moderate flood level about 5pm on Friday but should peak well below major flood level.

Major flooding is possible on the Macquarie River in the Warren township and on the Lachlan River at Jemalong.

Major flooding was reported at Euabalong on Friday morning.

“We urge the public to drive to the conditions and make smart, safe decisions,” SES spokesman Greg Nash said.

“Be aware that yesterday’s rain will impact a number of river systems around the state and river heights may change quickly.”

Residents are advised to check local weather forecasts and road closures on www.livetraffic.com before travelling.

The SES received 98 calls for assistance in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

– AAP