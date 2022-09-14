Caddick had ‘fat wad of cash’, hid in hotel: Husband

Live

Fraudster Melissa Caddick may have had a “fat wad of cash stashed under the bed” and been hiding out in a low-budget hotel, her husband told police soon after she disappeared.

Detective Sergeant Michael Kyneur returned to the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe on Wednesday for his second day of evidence after taking charge of the investigation into the missing conwoman.

Louise Coleman, junior counsel assisting the coroner, took the policeman to his second interview with the part-time DJ and hairdresser on November 24, 2020.

“Alright where do you think she is?’ Det Sgt Kyneur reads from their interview transcript.

“I have no idea where she is … If she’s going to turn up she’s going to turn up to court,” Mr Koletti responded at the time.

“Friday the 27th is going to be the day she’s going to rock up.”

“Alright why hasn’t she contacted you?” Det Sgt Kyneur continues.

“Because there’s no need to, do you think she wants to deal with the s*** storm that I’m dealing with?” Mr Koletti said.

“That’s extraordinary, your wife’s gone missing,” the detective responded.

Ms Coleman asked if it was fair to say that he did not accept Mr Koletti’s theory.

“I always had doubts with his versions, if he had information she was safe and well and not sharing that with police,” he said.

Mr Koletti also offered a theory she was staying at the Meriton in Bondi Junction.

“It was quite a big spot for us in our early years,” he said.

“She would be at a hotel but it would be low budget because she’s got no ID.

“She could have a fat wad of cash stashed under the bed for all I know. She’s resourceful.”

Det Sgt Kyneur at this stage knew the Meriton at Bondi had no record of Ms Caddick having ever stayed, but he did not raise this with Mr Koletti.

“I didn’t see any merit in taking it any further. He wasn’t a suspect. I just took the information in the interview,” the witness said.

But early on he was suspicious.

“I had the view he knew something because of the confusion, he couldn’t keep his story straight,” he said.

Before Det Sgt Kyneur was replaced as OIC of the investigation, he did not notify the homicide squad or set up a crime scene.

“There was no evidence any struggle or any violence or a murder having taken place,” he said.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided Ms Caddick’s Sydney eastern suburbs mansion on November 11, 2021. This is the last verified sighting of the conwoman.

The next morning she was purportedly heard leaving in the early hours to exercise. Some 30 hours later her husband Anthony Koletti then informed police she never returned.

Barrister Judy Swan, acting for Mr Koletti, asked the witness if people could provide confusing evidence if experiencing trauma.

“Yes,” Det Sgt Kyneur said.

“It’s not unusual for a witness to give different answers at times, if they are under stress?” Ms Swan said.

“Correct,” he responded.

He also agreed Mr Koletti was enthusiastic about the police getting involved.

The inquest before Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan continues.

