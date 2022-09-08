Driver to seek bail after fatal NSW crash

Live

A teenager will apply for bail when he appears in court charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of five high school friends, killed when his vehicle hit a tree south of Sydney.

Three girls and two boys, aged between 14 and 16, died in the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night.

The Picton High School students were allegedly crammed into a Nissan ute being driven by Tyrell Edwards, when the vehicle left the road and hit the tree near the Wollondilly Shire village of Buxton about 8pm.

Edwards’ lawyer told Picton Local Court on Thursday the 18-year-old driver would seek conditional release, having spent Wednesday night in police cells on five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Police intend to oppose the application for bail, the court was told.

After an application by media, magistrate Mark Douglass said he would consider releasing a summary of the police allegations, given misinformation spreading online and the need for the community to understand the details of the incident.

“The internet these days,” he said.

Mr Douglass also noted the accused man would be assisted by a support person when his matter was heard.

Left with minor injuries, Edwards was the sole survivor of the crash that tore his ute apart.

Police are investigating how six people came to be travelling in the ute, which was registered as a four-seater.

The driver returned a negative breath test at the scene, police say.

Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould said the Buxton community was in shock and mourning.

“The loss of so many young lives is just devastating and you can’t put into words the overwhelming loss many in our community are feeling,” he posted on Facebook.

Distraught teenagers wearing school uniforms laid flowers and cards on Wednesday at the crash site.

Education Department deputy secretary Murat Dizdar said the school community was “deeply impacted by this tragic news”.

“It is an extremely distressing and disturbing day for the entire education family,” he said.

Two separate counselling teams were at Picton High, one dedicated to staff and another to supporting the 1100 students. The victims were from years 9 and 11.

“The department will provide that support for the school community for as long as it is needed,” Mr Dizdar said.

Premier Dominic Perrottet visited the school and spoke with teachers on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have been affected by this horrendous tragedy,” he said.

“Everything that we can do to help that wonderful community get through this, we will.”

Camden police chief Superintendent Paul Fuller, who has been in the force for 38 years, described the crash site as “one of the worst accident scenes I have ever come across”.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact them.

