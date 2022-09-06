Police search ‘area of interest’ for skier

Live

Emergency crews have narrowed their search for a cross-country skier who has spent three freezing nights lost in the NSW Snowy Mountains.

Police are targeting a specific “area of interest” uncovered in Monday’s co-ordinated ground and air search.

Specialist teams will comb the site and provide an update later on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old man, whose family do not want identified, last made contact on Saturday morning before setting out to ski the back country of Kosciuszko National Park.

The alarm was raised when he failed to return, with police finding his car parked at Guthega late on Saturday.

Specialist police from the Alpine Operations Unit, State Emergency Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service are involved in the search which was suspended on Monday at sunset.

The missing man, who is experienced cross-country skier, is believed to be carrying a personal locator beacon, limited day supplies and adequate equipment for back-country conditions.

Monaro police commander Superintendent John Klepczarek said a police helicopter would join the search for the skier, who was thought to be in remote terrain.

Searchers concentrated on the high-country near Guthega in the hope he found shelter.

“This fellow is experienced and probably capable of making some shelter himself,” Supt Klepczarek said on Monday.

“It’s my intention to have a positive outcome,” he said, noting increasing concerns for the skier given he was “definitely” overdue to return from his alpine adventure.

– AAP