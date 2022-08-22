Man lucky to survive plane crash in NSW

Live

A 71 year old pilot is “incredibly lucky to walk away” alive after his light plane crashed into trees, flipped and landed on its roof on the NSW Central Coast.

Emergency crews were called to the crash site near Warnervale Airport, north of the Central Coast town of Wyong, just before 11am on Monday.

The plane crashed while attempting to land, NSW Police were told.

When paramedics arrived they found the aircraft had crashed into trees and come to rest on its roof, NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Craig said.

“The pilot has been incredibly lucky to walk away from this crash with minor injuries,” he said.

“Our paramedics know that incidents involving aircraft can be extremely serious and it’s a relief that the man involved today was not badly injured.”

Multiple ambulances attended the scene and were helped by off-duty paramedics, who were nearby when the plane came down, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

The pilot suffered only a minor injury to his hand and was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Police are investigating and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have been notified.

– AAP