Ex-NRL star admits child abuse charge

Brett Finch
Former NRL player Brett Finch faces sentence on one charge of sharing child abuse material. Photo: Getty
Former NRL star Brett Finch has pleaded guilty to sharing child sexual abuse material.

The 40-year-old appeared in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, when he entered the plea to one charge of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote abusive material.

Six other similar charges were withdrawn.

Finch was arrested in December 2021 and accused of being involved in a telephone chat line where police allege men discussed sexually abusing children and swapped material depicting abuse.

Bail is continued for Finch ahead of sentencing in the District Court in September.

Finch played three State of Origins for NSW in an NRL career that also included three grand finals.

He won a premiership with Melbourne in 2009, but his crowning moment came in the 2006 Origin opener when he kicked a match-winning field goal for the Blues.

However, his post-football life has been dogged by mental health issues and time in rehab, with Finch publicly speaking about his drug use and battles with addiction.

