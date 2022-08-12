Barilaro to miss second day at inquiry due to illness

Live

John Barilaro has pulled out of a second appearance at an inquiry investigating his appointment to a plum trade role in New York City due to illness.

The former NSW deputy premier was due to front the inquiry on Friday to face further questions over his controversial appointment to the overseas trade job.

Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said the constant attention had taken a toll on Mr Barilaro, who she described as her friend.

“He is not up to attending the inquiry today,” she said.

“He has been very open about his struggles with mental health.”

A parliamentary committee has been examining how Mr Barilaro got the overseas role, which was created while he was the state’s trade minister.

He was appointed to the position despite a senior bureaucrat at the state’s investment agency earlier being identified as a preferred candidate.

Mr Barilaro stepped down from the role less than two weeks after his appointment was announced in June.

He told the inquiry during his first appearance on Monday that he did not believe he had done anything wrong, but he regretted applying for the job.

“If I knew what I know now, I wouldn’t have walked into what was a s–tshow,” he said.

“Because the trauma I have gone through the last six, seven weeks has been significant.”

Ms Taylor criticised the three weeks Mr Barilaro had to wait before being able to give his side of the story at the inquiry.

“How would that make you feel and how would you manage that?” she said.

“He has been been very honest and very open.”

Committee chair Cate Faehrmann said on Thursday that Mr Barilaro had been asked to give further evidence as there were still questions about the transparency of the appointment process for his and other trade commissioner roles.

The committee has expanded the terms of reference for its inquiry and is now investigating the appointment of all the state’s trade commissioners.

Labor has pledged to abolish the roles if it wins the March state election.

On Tuesday, text messages between Ms Brown and other government department secretaries were revealed, showing their reaction to news reports of Mr Barilaro’s appointment in June.

“This isn’t great,” Ms Brown wrote on June 20, sharing a news article flagging the inquiry that she has now appeared in front of on three separate occasions.

Mr Barilaro’s appointment is also subject to a Department of Premier and Cabinet review led by former NSW public commissioner Graeme Head.

A draft excerpt of his report prompted Stuart Ayres to resign from cabinet and as deputy Liberal leader.

Another review, led by prominent lawyer and former ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock, will examine whether Mr Ayres breached the ministerial code of conduct.

-AAP