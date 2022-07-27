News State NSW News Appeal over mysterious deaths of sisters
Live

Appeal over mysterious deaths of sisters

Sydney sisters deaths
The bodies of Amaal and Asra Abdullah Alsehli were discoverd on June 7. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Two sisters whose bodies were found in separate bedrooms of their Sydney home unit may already have been dead for a month.

Police were called to the apartment the siblings shared at Canterbury in the city’s southwest on June 7 and seven weeks later, are still baffled by the mysterious deaths.

The women have been identified as 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli and 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli but investigators still don’t know how or why they died.

“We have been unable to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Asra and Amaal’s deaths,” Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft said on Wednesday.

The sisters arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017 and police are appealing to the public for help to solve their deaths, which they consider suspicious.

Det Insp Allcroft said any piece of information could hold the key.

“Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths — which we believe occurred in early May,” she said.

“We hope someone may be able to assist our investigators — either through sightings or those who knew the sisters and may have some information on their movements.”

Follow Us

Live News

trade war
Michael Pascoe: Business isn’t wasting a good crisis while China plays the long game
European Union nations strike gas deal amid Russia cut-off fears
Mr Albanese has high hopes for the new Parliament.
A new Parliament is already pointing to the roadblocks to Albanese’s agenda
The block
Trouble in paradise no more. The Block overcomes ‘massive’ rural challenge amid trade, supply issues
vape
Federal health department sues online vape shop amid wider crackdown
long covid
Hair loss and lower libido among 62 long COVID symptoms