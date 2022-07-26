News State NSW News NSW woman’s body found, man still missing
Live

NSW woman’s body found, man still missing

nsw police body
Police hold fears for a missing man at Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A search is underway for a man missing in the NSW Hunter region after the body of an elderly woman was found in the water at Lake Macquarie.

Police say they were called to Moonee Beach around 2.30pm on Monday after a body was spotted in the water.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but it is believed she was in her 80s.

Police believe a man – who is known to the woman and thought to have been with her – may be missing in waters nearby.

Local police, officers from the Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW and ambulance paramedics are involved in the search.

Follow Us

Live News

albanese
Paul Bongiorno: Albanese faces daunting challenges and can take nothing for granted
Caddick family fights to retain their Sydney home
Flight Centre profit
Travel industry enjoying strong recovery as passengers return in force
tech market wrap
Tech company earnings, US GDP and Australian inflation to dominate markets this week
Canada: Killer gunned down homeless people in targeted murder
thai cave rescue
‘Anatomy of a miracle’: Ron Howard’s blockbuster Thirteen Lives on world’s greatest rescue