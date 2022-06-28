News State NSW News Perrottet won’t intervene to stop Barilaro’s US job
Updated:
Live

Perrottet won’t intervene to stop Barilaro’s US job

Dominic Perrottet John Barilaro
Dominic Perrottet has asked for an independent report on John Barilaro's new appointment to the US. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Premier Dominic Perrottet says it would be inappropriate for him to stop his former colleague John Barilaro from taking up his new job as the NSW US trade commissioner in New York City.

The former deputy premier’s controversial appointment to the $500,000 a year role as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner has become a thorn in the side of the NSW government as questions are asked if due process was followed.

Mr Perrottet was asked on Tuesday if Mr Barilaro was going to “walk away” from the job.

“That’s not my understanding,” he told Sydney radio 2GB.

He rejected the suggestion that he intervene to stop Mr Barilaro from taking the prestigious position.

“It would be inappropriate for me to do that.

“My job is always to follow proper process.

“My job is to make sure that the right thing is done … regardless of whether or not that provides a political challenge to me or otherwise,” he said.

“I’ve asked for an independent report, I will get that [report] I will make it public and I will act if I need to do so,” he said.

A NSW parliamentary inquiry into the matter will get underway on Wednesday with chief executive of Investment NSW Amy Brown as the only witness.

Mr Perrottet promised his own internal inquiry into the appointment.

It was initially to be headed by Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter. The DPC has since announced management consultant and former public service commissioner Graeme Head will take over the inquiry.

The US role was created by Mr Barilaro when he was trade minister.

Earlier this month the government announced Mr Barilaro had been appointed after a global talent search by a recruitment company. Since then, it has been reported that leaked emails revealed senior Investment NSW bureaucrat Jenny West was about to be named as the successful candidate last year.

Mr Barilaro resigned as an MP on October 4.

– AAP

Topics:

Dominic Perrottet John Barilaro NSW
Follow Us

Live News

rocket
Fifty launches a year: Company behind NASA’s history-making rocket project has tall ambitions
night light
Kill the night light before it kills you: New evidence illuminated
glastonbury diana ross
Glastonbury 2022: The love and hate at Britain’s historic music festival
albanese crossbench
Anthony Albanese goes against recent history with crossbench cuts
Russia attacks civilians in shopping mall and city parks
Millennials hopping over boomers as largest generation in 2021 census