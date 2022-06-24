News State NSW News NSW rail union continues industrial action
Live

NSW rail union continues industrial action

NSW trains
Train drivers in NSW will continue industrial action for four days next week, the union says. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

NSW train drivers will drive slower and refuse to operate foreign-built trains as part of four days of industrial action next week.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union says the action comes after the government cancelled a planned meeting on Friday.

RTBU secretary Alex Claassens said he was contacted late on Thursday night and told the meeting with transport officials and government ministers was cancelled, after already being postponed multiple times.

“It’s beyond disappointing that the NSW government is continuing to play political games at the expense of workers and commuters,” Mr Claassens said.

He said workers have been acting with good faith during the long-running negotiations for a new enterprise bargaining agreement after the old one expired over a year ago.

“All we want is for the government to deliver on the basic safety and workforce issues that we’ve been talking about for many months,” Mr Claassens said.

The industrial action is slated to being Tuesday with a go-slow movement were drivers will not exceed 60 km/h.

On Wednesday, members would be indefinitely banned from moving back to the rail operations centre, and would only work from their current depot on Thursday, while also placing an indefinite ban on work relating to Sydney Metro.

On Friday members would refuse to drive foreign built trains, taking new trains introduced since 2011 out of service.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

vaping
Calls for major public education campaign to deter youth vaping
recession jerome powell
Recession fears and high inflation top this week’s big market events
covid swab
When RAT testing for COVID, should you also swab your throat?
future
Madonna King: The future is bearing down on us fast. We need to plan for it
Richard Denniss: Huge profits are driving inflation – not low-paid workers
cost of living
Revealed: How Australians are cutting back as the cost-of-living crisis bites