Fears for boy, 11, missing in freezing conditions

The distressed family of an 11-year-old Sydney boy who spent the night missing in near freezing temperatures is extremely concerned for his welfare.

Superintendent Darrin Batchelor said an extensive overnight search failed to find any trace of Christopher Wilson, who disappeared in Sydney’s north-west on Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s no suggestion of foul play but we will investigate every avenue,” he said on Thursday.

“But it is extremely concerning for us with the temperatures overnight and he was only wearing a pair of shorts and a jacket,” he said.

The boy got off a school bus on Annangrove Road, Annangrove, about 3pm and the alarm was raised when he failed to arrive at his home.

He was wearing his school uniform – a blue T-shirt with maroon and white trim, grey shorts, and red and black shoes and was spotted at 4.45pm, about four kilometres from home.

He was walking alone along Annangrove Road towards Rouse Hill wearing a black and white jacket and carrying a black backpack.

He has not been in contact with friends or family and authorities are particularly worried after temperatures plummeted to just four degrees overnight.

Superintendent Batchelor said Christopher’s parents endured “a really rough night”, joining in the search for the boy, who they described as quiet.

“Obviously they are extremely distressed,” he said.

“This is extremely out of character for Christopher and certainly they rang us almost immediately yesterday afternoon and I think that’s indicative of how they are feeling.”

Police, PolAir, Police Rescue and 15 members of the SES scoured the area overnight and the search resumed on Thursday morning.

Police searched numerous abandoned properties along Annangrove Road hoping the boy found shelter.

“I can only hope that Christopher has found his way into a shed or somewhere and put his head down overnight and managed to stay warm,” Superintendent Batchelor said.

Christopher is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 120 centimetres tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.