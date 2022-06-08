Women lay dead in Sydney apartment ‘for some time’

Live

Mystery surrounds the tragic deaths of two sisters whose bodies were found inside a south-west Sydney unit.

Police believe the deaths of the women, aged 23 and 24, are suspicious but have not yet determined the cause.

Police were called following reports a body had been discovered inside the Canterbury unit on Tuesday by “another government agency”.

Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft, from Burwood Police Area Command, said the bodies were in separate bedrooms and had been there “for some time”.

“I can’t tell you how long. That will be a question for the coroner,” she said on Wednesday.

“We will know more once the post-mortem examination is completed tomorrow.

“It’s a very tragic scene when we go to any deceased persons, let alone two sisters who are deceased and unfortunately, at this stage, we don’t know why.”

Police are yet to formally identify the sisters.

Homicide Squad detectives and forensic police remained at the building and were canvassing the street into Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were reportedly called after neighbours noticed mail addressed to the flat had been piling up.

One neighbour told the Seven Network she was disturbed by the news and that it was unusual for crime to occur in the building.

“It’s scary to sort of know that this is what is happening in your own complex,” she said.

“To have it happen so close to home is quite scary.”

Another said the building was usually very safe.

“You need a fob to go to into the building, you need a fob to use the lift,” he told the ABC.

“I’ve been here for about 15 months. Never suspect anything, never saw anything out of the ordinary.”

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers.

-with AAP