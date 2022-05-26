News State NSW News Five charged over Sydney shooting
Five charged over Sydney shooting

NSW police
Five people have been charged after a 30-year-old man was shot in Sydney's southwest. Photo: AAP
Five people have now been charged after a shooting in Sydney’s southwest.

NSW Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the right hand on Tuesday night at a unit block on Canterbury Road in Roselands.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Two women were arrested at the scene and charged with concealing a serious indictable offence, while a man is due in court next month charged with custody of a knife and being armed with intent.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with reckless wounding and affray.

The Burwood man was refused bail to appear before Central Local Court on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on Wednesday at a service station in Greenacre.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, concealing a serious indictable offence and affray.

The Greenacre man was refused bail to appear in Bankstown Local Court on Thursday.

