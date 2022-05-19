News State NSW News Man arrested at NSW school for bestiality
Live

Man arrested at NSW school for bestiality

nsw school bestiality
Police have charged a man arrested in Sydney's west with animal cruelty and bestiality offences. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has been charged with animal cruelty and bestiality after being arrested at an agriculture school in Sydney’s west.

Police allege the 43-year-old man broke into the school numerous times over the last month, allegedly assaulting sheep and goats at St Marys Senior High School.

The school runs agriculture classes and has a farm on the premises where it has birthed lambs and kids.

Last month, police began receiving reports of break and enters at the school. They arrested the man on the premises about 7.50pm on Wednesday.

He has been refused bail and will appear at Penrith Local Court on Thursday, facing numerous charges including break and enter, animal cruelty, and bestiality offences.

-AAP

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News

Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth switches godly powers for evil genius madness in Netflix thriller
pain
Ibuprofen: Blocking inflammation may lead to chronic pain
Amber Heard’s sister and friend give evidence
kohler
Alan Kohler: The major parties have no plan for housing affordability
cannes
Mon Dieu! Cannes’ celebration of cinema begins with a stylish red carpet and a zombie flick
Russian soldier ‘totally’ guilty of war crime