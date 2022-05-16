Hawkesbury mayor stabbed in home invasion

Live

The Liberal mayor of Hawkesbury Council has been stabbed during a home invasion north-west of Sydney, with police saying it was likely a case of mistaken identity.

Mayor Patrick Conolly, 32, was stabbed in the arm after being threatened by a group of six men at his Bligh Park home, near Windsor early on Monday.

Police say the men forced their way into the home some time before shortly after midnight. Cr Conolly was home with his wife and four children, who were shaken but not harmed.

“Officers from Hawkesbury Police Area Command were called to a Porpoise Cres in Bligh Park about 12.45am on Monday in response to reports several men had forced their way into the home,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“Police found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his left upper arm. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

“Police have been told between five to six men forced their way into the home and threatened the male occupant, before he was stabbed.

“The men then left the scene in the family’s white Skoda with a few personal items.”

Cr Conolly was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say initial inquiries indicate the mayor was not the intended target, and they believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Cr Conolly was re-elected unopposed as mayor in January, following NSW local government elections in December.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact NSW Police or Crime Stoppers.

-with AAP