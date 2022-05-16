News State NSW News Hawkesbury mayor stabbed in home invasion
Updated:
Live

Hawkesbury mayor stabbed in home invasion

patrick conolly
Patrick Conolly was stabbed when six men invaded his home. Photo: Supplied
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Liberal mayor of Hawkesbury Council has been stabbed during a home invasion north-west of Sydney, with police saying it was likely a case of mistaken identity.

Mayor Patrick Conolly, 32, was stabbed in the arm after being threatened by a group of six men at his Bligh Park home, near Windsor early on Monday.

Police say the men forced their way into the home some time before shortly after midnight. Cr Conolly was home with his wife and four children, who were shaken but not harmed.

“Officers from Hawkesbury Police Area Command were called to a Porpoise Cres in Bligh Park about 12.45am on Monday in response to reports several men had forced their way into the home,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“Police found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to his left upper arm. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

“Police have been told between five to six men forced their way into the home and threatened the male occupant, before he was stabbed.

“The men then left the scene in the family’s white Skoda with a few personal items.”

Cr Conolly was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say initial inquiries indicate the mayor was not the intended target, and they believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Cr Conolly was re-elected unopposed as mayor in January, following NSW local government elections in December.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact NSW Police or Crime Stoppers.

-with AAP

Topics:

NSW Patrick Conolly
Follow Us

Live News
Watch: Mayor stabbed in horror home invasion, Townsville mourns Andrew Symonds, questions over PM’s super housing plan
super housing plan liberal
Labor lashes super housing plan, as Liberal minister makes key concession
North Korea COVID-19
North Korea ‘in great turmoil’ over COVID-19: Kim Jong-un
andrew symonds
‘Started doing CPR’: Details emerge in crash that killed Andrew Symonds
queen jubilee show
Standing ovation for Queen at jubilee show
australia covid rate
COVID fatigue pushes pandemic off agenda – despite Australia’s surging case numbers