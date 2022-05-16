Hawkesbury mayor stabbed in home invasion

Live

The Liberal mayor of Hawkesbury Council has been stabbed during a home invasion northwest of Sydney, with police saying it was likely a case of mistaken identity.

Mayor Patrick Conolly, 32, was stabbed in the arm after being threatened by a group of six men at his Bligh Park home, near Windsor early on Monday.

Police say the men forced their way into the home some time before about 12.45am, when Mr Conolly was home with his wife and four children, who were shaken but not harmed.

They escaped in the family’s white Skoda vehicle and with a few personal items.

Mr Conolly was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say initial inquiries indicate the mayor was not the intended target, and they believe it was a case of mistaken identity.