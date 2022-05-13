News State NSW News William Tyrrell’s foster parents face 2023 hearing
Updated:
Live

William Tyrrell’s foster parents face 2023 hearing

William Tyrrell
William Tyrrell's foster parents will face a 2023 hearing over an alleged assault of another child. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The foster mother of William Tyrrell, who faces assault claims related to another child, will have her mental health application heard in June.

A magistrate has also set down for hearing in January charges laid against both the foster mother and the foster father.

The couple have pleaded not guilty to common assault and stalking of a child, while the woman also denies a second common assault claim.

The charges do not relate to William, who was aged three when he went missing in September 2014 from a home at Kendall on the NSW mid-north coast.

The charges were mentioned in Parramatta Local Court on Friday, when magistrate Peter Feather listed the mother’s section 14 application for hearing on June 30.

The mental health application seeks to have criminal charges dismissed without a conviction or finding of guilt.

The charges against both foster parents were set down for a three-day hearing to start on January 16.

The magistrate was told the prosecution case included surveillance material.

In separate proceedings, William’s foster mother has been charged with giving false or misleading evidence to the NSW Crime Commission. She is due to face Downing Centre Local Court on May 24.

– AAP

Topics:

William Tyrrell
Follow Us

Live News

Strictly Ballroom
Thirty years after Cannes premiere of Strictly Ballroom, the fully restored Aussie classic returns
First image of supermassive black hole reveals mystery at centre of our galaxy
Liberal State Treasurer Matt Kean painted a stark portrait of the future of the Liberals.
Party of ‘Putin, anti-vaxxers’: Top Liberal sounds alarm on party’s direction
covid
Severe COVID-19 patients: Prescribing steroids cuts the death rate in half
Russia threatens retaliation after Finland announces support for joining NATO
housing affordability
‘Not necessarily good news’: Property plunge no panacea for housing affordability crisis