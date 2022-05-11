Neighbour first to testify in Dawson trial

Live

A friend and neighbour of Lynette Dawson, who disappeared from her Sydney home in 1982, will be the first witness in her ex-husband’s murder trial.

Following legal argument on Wednesday, Justice Ian Harrison said the trial of Chris Dawson, 73, would resume on Monday.

The Supreme Court was told that Julie Andrew will be the first witness, followed by Ms Dawson’s sister Patricia Jenkins.

Opening the crown case on Monday, Craig Everson SC said Dawson murdered his wife and disposed of her body in January 1982 because of his affair with a student at the school where he taught.

“He was motivated to kill his wife Lynette by his desire to have an unfettered relationship with (the student),” Mr Everson said.

The cold case gained a high profile through The Teacher’s Pet podcast in 2018 and 2019.

A court order preventing mention of the podcast in connection with Dawson’s prosecution, was lifted on Tuesday.

The trial, being heard by judge alone, is expected to last up to five weeks compared with up to eight weeks had a jury been involved.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty to murder.