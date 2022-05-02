News State NSW News No jury for ex-teacher’s wife murder trial
Chris Dawson
Chris Dawson will be tried by a judge alone for his wife's murder. Photo: AAP
Former teacher and professional rugby league player Chris Dawson will stand trial without a jury for the murder of his wife four decades ago.

Dawson, 73, is accused of killing his wife Lynette following her 1982 disappearance from Sydney.

Justice Robert Beech-Jones on Monday in the NSW Supreme Court ordered that the trial proceed by judge-alone following an application by Dawson.

Last month the High Court dismissed Dawson’s application to have the case permanently halted. Similar appeals to have the case stayed were previously dismissed by the Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeal.

The trial will be conducted by Justice Ian Harrison from Monday.

