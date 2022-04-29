News State NSW News Sydney uni fined for radioactive disposal
Live

Sydney uni fined for radioactive disposal

sydney uni
The University of Sydney has been fined over the incorrect disposal of radioactive material. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The University of Sydney has been slugged with a $61,000 fine for not properly disposing of a piece of radioactive machinery.

It’s the result of a successful prosecution by the NSW Environment Protection Authority after the university looked to dispose of a radioactive source inside a medical scanner.

The watchdog’s environmental solutions director Karen Marler said on Friday the fine reflected the importance of correctly disposing of radioactive sources in machinery.

“The local community has an expectation that people who manage and use radioactive sources and devices will comply with the rule,” Ms Marler said.

In January 2019, the university transported the medical scanner to a scrap metal yard in Sydney’s south-west.

But radiation from the source inside the scanner was detected after it had been broken apart and transported to another facility in Newcastle.

The environment watchdog was then informed and took the radioactive source.

The university pleaded guilty to two offences, including failing to ensure radioactive material was held by someone licensed to do so, and disposing of it without the watchdog’s consent.

It was also forced to pay legal costs and to publish notices of the offences in the media, including in the Sydney Morning Herald and on Facebook. The university will also pay for lawful disposal costs.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

midday slump
Wake up! How to boost alertness and beat the midday slump
shares market wrap
Market wrap: Red-hot inflation and Musk’s Twitter buyout dominated markets this week
independents julia banks monique ryan josh frydenberg
Liberals show lack of character with attacks on independent candidates
Michael Fan is part of a growing trend of collecting sneakers.
Inside the world of sneaker collecting, where Australians jostle for – and invest in – shoes
Dettol
Dettol and Band-Aid named most trusted brands as health companies dominate
Johnny Depp Amber Heard
Madonna King: This courtroom battle provides case notes to a conversation we still need to have