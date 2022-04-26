News State NSW News Man refused bail over Joyce officer case
Man refused bail over Joyce officer case

Barnaby Joyce
Pedro De Pakas is accused of threatening an AFP officer in Barnaby Joyce's security detail. Photo: AAP
A man has been refused bail after allegedly threatening a federal police officer in Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce’s security detail.

Pedro De Pakas, 52, of Ebor, appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday charged with threatening serious harm to a commonwealth law officer.

De Pakas was arrested by an Australian Federal Police task force, with the help of NSW Police, following an investigation into an incident on a highway between Armidale and Tamworth on Friday.

Police allege the man verbally threatened an AFP officer, who was providing security to the deputy prime minister, before adopting a fighting stance.

The man was arrested at his NSW home on Sunday by officers from Operation Wilmot, which has been set up to ensure the security of parliamentarians and candidates during the federal election.

The matter was listed for mention in the same court on June 29.

The court refused bail and De Pakas was remanded in custody.

– AAP

