News State NSW News Cows killed in Sydney cattle truck crash
Live

Cows killed in Sydney cattle truck crash

NSW truck crash
Police are clearing a road in western Sydney after a cattle truck overturned, killing several cows. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Several cows have died after a cattle truck overturned in Sydney’s west.

Paramedics released and treated the 36-year-old driver who had been trapped in the truck, which had been transporting 50 cows, at Glenmore Park in western Sydney.

“A number of cows were located deceased at the scene, and a number were required to be humanely euthanised,” police said.

The driver was taken to Westmead Hospital suffering minor injuries while police cleared the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, with Mulgoa Road closed in both directions.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

ANZAC DAY 2020
Madonna King: Let’s remember those who gave their lives so that ours would be better
beer
Beer and spirits linked to harmful visceral fat and risk of heart disease
james bond idris elba
Why Idris Elba may miss out on being the next James Bond
Emmanuel Macron’s historic presidential victory as right-wing opponent concedes defeat
Katherine Deves ‘very chastened’ in debate over transgender children playing sport
election Evan Ekin-Smyth from the AEC inspects voting materials at a warehouse in Queanbeyan, near Canberra.
Behind the scenes of the federal election: Australia’s biggest ever peacetime logistical effort