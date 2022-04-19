News State NSW News Pilot dies in NSW light plane crash
Pilot dies in NSW light plane crash

A pilot has died after crashing his plane in the NSW Central West.

Emergency services responded to a call from Coonabarabran Airport on the Newell Highway just before 4pm on Monday, after reports a small plane had crashed.

A passerby went to the aid of the pilot and sole occupant, pulling him from the cockpit and performing CPR until police and paramedics arrived.

The 57-year-old died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

Police have been told the Cessna 172 light aircraft had taken off from the same airport earlier on Monday.

NSW
