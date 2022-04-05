News State NSW News Two dead after chopper crashes in NSW
Two dead after chopper crashes in NSW

Two people have died after a helicopter crashed near the Snowy Mountains in NSW.

Emergency services found the wreckage about 200 metres east of the Snowy Mountains Highway at Kiandra Flats, about 11.55pm on Monday.

The occupants died at the scene and their identities are yet to be confirmed.

A crime scene has been set up ahead of an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

It’s the second fatal helicopter crash in Australia in less than a week.

A pilot and four passengers died on Thursday when their helicopter came down at Mount Disappointment north of Melbourne in Victoria.

NSW
