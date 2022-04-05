‘Potentially dangerous’ rain forecast for NSW

Live

Sydney and parts of regional NSW have been put on flood alert yet again, with hundreds of millimetres of rain forecast in coming days.

It will start with up to 50 millimetres in the Hunter, central and southern coastal regions on Wednesday, Bureau of Meteorology hydrologist Ailsa Schofield said.

That will increase on Thursday, with up to 250 millimetres possible in some areas, with a further 150 millimetres likely on Friday.

Ahead of the downpours – which come after Sydney endured its wetted March in 30 years – warnings have been issued for minor to moderate flooding on the Nepean, Hawkesbury, Colo, Georges and Woronora rivers.

Localised flooding is also expected along the Macdonald and Parramatta Rivers and areas in north and south Sydney.

With catchments across the state already saturated after weeks of wet weather, this week’s heavy rain is expected to bring renewed flooding to areas that are still drying out.

NSW Emergency Services and Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke urged communities who have already experienced weeks of heavy rain and flooding to remain vigilant.

“I understand the news of more severe weather for already saturated communities is distressing, but we need everyone to heed the advice and warnings of the NSW SES and BoM,” Ms Cooke said.

Senior BOM hydrologist Ailsa Schofield said heavy rainfall would begin from Wednesday, bringing the potential for flash flooding.

“The catchments are very wet and it won’t take very much rain for us to see flash flooding or river rises. We therefore expect potentially dangerous road conditions, and the potential for further landslips.”

She urged NSW residents to stay up-to-date with information and warnings for their area.

See the Bureau of Meteorology’s warnings for NSW here

See warnings from the NSW SES here

SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey said authorities were preparing and pre-deploying to high-risk areas.

“Any additional rainfall could quickly escalate to flash flooding and we may see riverine flooding across large portions of the state as well,” he said.

Authorities are preparing and pre-deploying to places at risk, Mr Storey said, adding people should ensure they know what they’re going to do if they’re told to evacuate.

The SES has responded to more than 31,400 calls for help and performed more than 2200 flood rescues across the state in the past six weeks.

Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino said rain and thunderstorms would “linger” over parts of easter and south-eastern Australia into the weekend. There was the potential for some of these storms to also become severe.

“Flooding and landslides are a good chance later this week as heavy rain falls onto already saturated ground. Be sure to check for road closures and flood warnings in your area,” he said.

The wild weather is also likely to bring a return of big ocean swells, with waves of three metres forecast along much of the NSW coast. Some erosion is likely, but forecasters say it is unlikely to be repeat of the massive surf that swallowed Sydney beaches last weekend.

The severe weather predicted for the rest of the week comes as residents in the state’s north continue recovery efforts from two major floods in the space of a month.

Premier Dominic Perrottet visited the flood-hit town of Wardell on Tuesday to announce the $67 million support package for schools, TAFE and child care.

The package includes additional counselling for staff who have also been affected by the floods.

School principals in northern NSW will be responsible for distributing new support measures to help teachers and students return to school.

-with AAP