Recovery begins after ‘heartbreaking’ Blue Mountains tragedy

Live

Crews are returning to retrieve the bodies of a British father and his son after five members of the same family were caught in a landslip in the NSW Blue Mountains.

The nine-year-old boy and 49-year-old man died at the scene at Wentworth Pass.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were winched from the scene and taken to hospital with significant head and abdominal injuries following the landslip on the walking track.

Family trip ends in tragedy

They remained in a critical condition on Tuesday morning, NSW Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke told Nine’s Today program.

A fifth family member, a 15-year-old girl, was treated for shock after the incident, which was reported to emergency services about 1.40pm on Monday.

Paramedics walked the girl from the scene, which is about 90 minutes from the site’s car park. She was later treated for shock.

Police said the people were British nationals who were holidaying in Australia.

“Unfortunately there’s been a landslip while they’ve been bushwalking,” Detective Acting Superintendent John Nelson said.

“It’s quite a tragic scene.

“In terms of the site, it’s extremely dangerous and unstable.

The 15-year-old girl was “extremely distressed”, Detective Superintendent Nelson said.

The “heartbreaking” incident happened in an “extremely dangerous, extremely unstable environment”, Mr Clarke said.

“Both patients have significant head and abdominal injuries requiring sedation and intubation prior to them being extricated via winch,” he said.

“It is terribly sad to have lost two lives here today and my heart goes out to the families and the survivors of this horrific ordeal who have witnessed what is certainly a traumatic event.”

Mr Clarke said the rescue operation was “complex and delicate”, as crews worked to access patients in rugged bushland and on unstable ground.

Monday’s tragedy followed weeks of heavy rain across NSW, which led the National Parks and Wildlife Service to close some popular walking tracks “due to flood damage and ongoing rockfall risk”.

However, the part of the Wentworth Falls track where the family was walking on Monday was open at the time, on a hot and sunny day in Sydney.

All tracks in the area were closed on Tuesday.

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill described the accident as “a tragedy beyond words”. The council has also closed all of the tracks it manages in the area.

Cr Greenhill said there had been $400 million of damage to infrastructure in the area after three wet summers in a row.

“The amount of water that has hit our area is unbelievable in that period of time. We’ve seen infrastructure of ours just dissolving. Roads literally dissolving,” he said.

“This tragedy sends us a message. The amount of water has hit our landscape has done serious damage. As far as the council is concerned, we’re going to take all steps.”

NSW Police are working with the British consulate to contact relatives of the family.

-with AAP